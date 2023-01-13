Ukraine says its forces hold out against Russia in battle for Soledar

KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine - Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks.

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked two Ukrainian units in Soledar which he said “are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.” He did not give more details.

Mr Zelensky said he had met senior Ukrainian commanders on Thursday and analysed the need for reinforcements in Soledar and nearby towns in the eastern industrial area known as the Donbas and next steps for the coming days.

Russia’s ultra-nationalist contract militia Wagner Group, run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin, has claimed to have taken Soledar after intense fighting that it said left the town strewn with Ukrainian dead.

Moscow however, has held off officially proclaiming a victory, which would be its first significant gain in six months.

“At the moment, there are still some small pockets of resistance in Soledar,” Mr Andrei Bayevsky, a Russian-installed local politician, said in an online broadcast.

A 24-year-old Ukrainian soldier, positioned outside Soledar, said: “The situation is difficult but stable. We’re holding back the enemy... we’re fighting back.”

US officials questioned the importance of a Russian victory in Soledar even if that were true.

Soledar lies less than 10km north-east of the city of Bakhmut where fighting has raged for months in one of the war’s bloodiest battles - dubbed the “meat grinder”.

“Even if both Bakhmut and Soledar fall to the Russians, it’s not going to have a strategic impact on the war itself,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House, “and it certainly isn’t going to stop the Ukrainians or slow them down.”

Drone footage obtained by Reuters of a medical evacuation from Soledar by Ukrainian soldiers showed deserted streets where just a few ruined buildings remained standing, amid blasted trees and smouldering rubble.

Ukraine has acknowledged Russian advances but Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram fighting was still fierce and Russians were “moving over their own corpses”.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation.

If Russia was able to capture Soledar, it would likely be able to use that position to intensify its assault on Bakhmut. Soledar is also home to cavernous salt mines, which could be a commercially lucrative asset.