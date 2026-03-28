Ukraine says it struck Russia’s Yaroslavl oil refinery

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An image uploaded to social media that is said to show Russia's Yaroslavl oil refinery ablaze after a Ukrainian strike.

KYIV – Russia’s Yaroslavl oil refinery suffered damage after a Ukrainian drone attack overnight, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“A hit was recorded on the territory of the plant, followed by a fire,” Ukraine’s military said in its official Telegram channel.

The refinery in Yaroslavl, about 280km from Moscow, is co-owned by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft. It can process 15 million tonnes of crude year, equivalent to around 300,000 barrels per day.

Russia did not comment on the attack. Yaroslavl Region governor Mikhail Yevrayev only reported on his Telegram channel the downing of more than 30 drones on the night of March 27, with one child dead and his parents hospitalised after debris hit a countryside area.

Ukraine also struck an explosive-ammunition producer in Samara Region with missiles and artillery on the night of March 27, its General Staff reported earlier, claiming “a subsequent explosion in the production area.”

There was no official comment from Russia on this attack.

With Russia staging regular large-scale aerial barrages against Ukraine over the four years of its invasion, Kyiv has developed and increased its own capacities to hit targets inside Russian territory.

More recently, Kyiv has been increasingly targeting Russia’s Baltic oil infrastructure in an effort to reduce the Kremlin’s revenues used to finance its war against Ukraine. BLOOMBERG