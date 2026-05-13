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Ukraine says it struck Russian oil, gas infrastructure

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KYIV, May 13 - Ukraine's military said on Wednesday it had struck a Russian oil terminal, a refinery and a gas processing plant as Kyiv renews attacks on energy infrastructure after a short-lived ceasefire.

The Tamanneftegas terminal in the Krasnodar region and gas plant in Astrakhan have been attacked, Ukraine's General Staff and drone forces commander Robert Brovdi said on the Telegram app. Both facilities are in southern Russia.

The strikes caused fires at reservoirs, they added.

A refinery in Yaroslavl, located northeast of Moscow, was also struck, the General Staff added. Primary oil refinery units were hit, according to the statement.

Ukraine has been targeting Russian oil facilities as Moscow uses revenues generated from its huge hydrocarbon reserves to finance its war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.