Ukraine says it shot down 14 out of 15 Russian drones launched overnight

A Russian drone in Kyiv on October 2022. Ukraine's military said on Dec 24 that Russia launched 15 drones at Ukraine overnight. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
36 min ago

KYIV - Russia launched 15 drones at Ukraine, mostly in the south of the country, overnight with air defences destroying 14 of them, Ukrainian military said on Dec 24.

“As a result of air combat, Ukraine’s Air Force and defence forces destroyed 14 shaheds in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Khmelnytskyi regions,” said the Ukrainian Air Force on the Telegram messaging app.

The drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov in Russia, it said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

No damage or casualties have been reported by military and civilian authorities. REUTERS

