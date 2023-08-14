Ukraine says it ousted Russian forces near Bakhmut

KYIV - The Ukrainian military on Monday said it had pushed Russian forces out of pockets of territory along front lines in the east and south of the country, building on a gruelling counter-offensive launched two months ago.

The gains – announced by Ukraine’s deputy defence minister – came as Russia claimed its forces had progressed in the eastern Kharkiv region, undermining Kyiv’s highly anticipated campaign.

Ukraine kicked off its counter-offensive against Russian forces in June after building up assault battalions and stockpiling Western-donated weapons.

But Kyiv has acknowledged that movement against heavily fortified Russian positions has been slow and said it had gained only a clutch of land around the war-battered city of Bakhmut last week.

“In the Bakhmut sector, 3 sq km were liberated last week,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told state television, adding that Ukrainian forces had clawed back 40 sq km there since June.

She explained that Ukrainian forces had been diverted from offensive operations around the town – captured by Russian forces in May – citing building Russian pressure in the Kharkiv region.

“It was important for the enemy to divert our forces in other directions, so we could not concentrate our forces for the offensive in the Bakhmut sector,” Ms Maliar said.

Crossing the Dnipro

Ukrainian forces have also been pressing against deeply entrenched Russian forces in the south of the country, in two regions the Kremlin said it had annexed in 2022.

Ms Maliar said Kyiv’s army had made gains in two villages on the southern front but also confirmed Ukrainian troops had conducted “certain tasks” on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region.

The river was rendered the de facto front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the region after Kyiv recaptured the territory’s main city, also called Kherson, in November.

Ukraine has urged its Western allies to ramp up arms deliveries, including long-range missiles and F-16 fighter jets, to speed up its offensive.

That was the message Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said he took to his meeting with Germany’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday.

“I emphasised that Ukraine is in dire need of the necessary armaments. These are air defence systems and long-range weapons,” Mr Klitschko wrote on social media.

Ukraine’s claims of advances in the east came after its air force said it downed several waves of Russian missiles and drones targeting Odesa, the latest in a string of attacks in the southern region on the Black Sea coast.