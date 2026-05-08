Ukraine says it is running short of air defence missiles

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A Ukrainian serviceman prepares a remote controller for an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defence missile system during his combat shift, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko/File Photo

KYIV, May 8 - Ukraine is running short of air defence missiles after Russia's massive winter attack campaign, the country's air force said on Friday, as it braces for further strikes.

"Today, the launchers assigned to certain units and batteries are half-empty - and that's putting it mildly. They have a limited number of missiles," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat was quoted as saying by the Ukrinform news agency.

Ukraine has used domestically developed technologies to down long-range Russian drones, including interceptor drones, mobile gun units and electronic warfare. But for missile interception, it remains heavily dependent on foreign air defence systems.

During more than four years of war, Ukraine has faced delays and disruptions to air defence deliveries from allies. With such systems now also being used extensively in the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, Ukraine is under increased supply pressure.

"Today we have found ourselves on short rations when it comes to missiles due to certain supply problems," Ihnat said.

He added that Ukraine has had to ask allies for as few as five to 10 missiles at a time for systems such as NASAMS and IRIS-T. REUTERS