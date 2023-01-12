Ukraine says it is holding out despite intense battles in Soledar

KYIV - Ukraine said on Thursday its troops are still holding out despite heavy fighting on a battlefield covered with bodies in a salt mining town in eastern Ukraine, where Russian mercenaries have claimed Moscow’s first significant gain in half a year.

The ultra-nationalist Russian mercenary group, Wagner, has claimed to have taken Soledar after days of intense fighting that it left strewn with Ukrainian dead.

Wagner is run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin outside the normal chain of military command.

Moscow has so far held off proclaiming victory in Soledar. Ukraine has acknowledged Russian advances but said on Thursday its own garrison has not withdrawn.

“Fighting is fierce,” Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said in a briefing on Thursday, adding that the Russians are “moving over their own corpses”. Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation inside Soledar.

Ms Malyar said Russia has increased the number of units in Ukraine to 280 from 250 in the past week as it seeks to gain the strategic initiative.

Kremlin-watchers are trying to digest Russia’s latest shift in battlefield leadership, a day after Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the military’s general staff, was unexpectedly given direct command of the invasion. The previous commander, Sergei Surovikin, was effectively demoted to become one of Gerasimov’s three deputies.

Moscow explained the decision - at least the third abrupt change of command in the 11-month conflict - as a response to the growing importance of the campaign.

Russian and Western commentators alike see attempts to shift blame for months of setbacks that have seen Russia lose around 40 per cent of the territory it had seized since February.

Chief of staff for more than a decade, General Gerasimov has become a target of abuse from nationalist bloggers, many with hundreds of thousands of subscribers, who have flourished even as the Kremlin has shut all independent media and jailed its critics.

“The move is likely to be greeted with extreme displeasure by much of the Russian ultra-nationalist and military blogger community, who have increasingly blamed Gerasimov for the poor execution of the war,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

One prominent Russian military blogger who posts on the Telegram messaging app under the name of Rybar said Surovikin is being made the fall-guy for recent military debacles.

Other analysts wondered if it was General Gerasimov who is being set up: “Has Putin and Defence Minister (Sergei) Shoigu finally put in place all the elements to set up Gerasimov as the fall guy for all of Russia’s failures in the war?“ tweeted Mick Ryan, a retired Australian major general.

Ukraine’s defence ministry offered mockery: “Every Russian general must receive at least one opportunity to fail in Ukraine,” it tweeted. “Some may be lucky enough to fail twice.”