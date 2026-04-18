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Ukraine says it hit three Russian warships in Crimea with drones

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An image circulating online following Ukraine's attack on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

An image circulating online following Ukraine's attack on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

PHOTO: X/@UNITED24MEDIA

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KYIV – Ukraine’s Security Service said its Alpha special operations unit conducted a drone strike on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, damaging military assets including three Russian naval ships. 

The landing ships Yamal and Azov were hit along with a third warship of an unidentified type, as well as radar, communications equipment and fuel storage facilities, the Security Service said on Telegram. 

Russian authorities have not confirmed the attack, and the defence ministry did not immediately respond to a Bloomberg request for comment. 

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported damage to the Yamal and Azov in March 2024 in a strike on Sevastopol in Crimea, claims that were neither confirmed nor denied by Moscow.

The extent of damage from the latest actions is unclear. 

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Telegram that its drones struck oil facilities in Russia overnight, including the Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran refineries in the Samara region, the Vysotsk oil terminal in the Leningrad region, and the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region.

Fires in the Krasnodar and Leningrad regions have been extinguished, according to regional authorities. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.