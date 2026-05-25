Ukraine says it hit oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region

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May 24 - Ukraine's SBU security service said its drones attacked an oil pumping dispatch station in Russia's Vladimir region on Sunday, adding that the facility was an important node in pumping oil products southwest to Moscow and its surrounding area.

"It supplies fuel to major oil depots around Moscow and to Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports," the SBU said in a statement on social media. It added that a fire over an area spanning 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) was recorded after the strike.

The governor of Vladimir Region, Alexander Avdeyev, said in a social media post that the fire near the town of Kameshkovo had been extinguished.

Avdeyev's post, quoted by Interfax news agency, referred only to the fire being at an infrastructure site and gave no indication that it was linked to the oil industry. REUTERS