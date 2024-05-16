Ukraine says it halted Russian ‘advance’ into its north-eastern border

KYIV – The Ukrainian army said on May 16 it has halted the advance of Russian forces in some zones of the north-eastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow’s troops launched a new offensive on May 10.

“The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated but is evolving in a dynamic manner,” the army spokesman said.

“Our defence forces have partially stabilised the situation. The advance of the enemy in certain zones and localities has been halted,” he added.

He said Russian forces were “always trying to create conditions for new advances”, and added that Kyiv’s troops were “trying to stabilise the situation, inflict damage and prevent the enemy from gaining ground”.

The Russian advances on two fronts underscore the acute ammunition and manpower shortages crippling the Ukrainian military, which have paved the way for the Kremlin’s army to eat away at Ukrainian territory. REUTERS