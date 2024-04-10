Ukraine says it destroyed 14 of 17 drones launched by Russia

Russia launched 17 attack drones and several missiles targeting Ukraine's south, Ukrainian air force and administrative officials said on Wednesday, with the country's defences downing 14 of the drones and two guided air missiles.

Ukraine Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday that Russia also launched two Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile, but he did not say what happened to those weapons.

Two Kh-59 guided air missiles that Russia launched towards the Black Sea port of Odesa were destroyed, Oleshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app.

The south command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Telegram that 12 drones were downed over the Mykolaiv region and two over Odesa.

Energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv was damaged as a result of the attack, disrupting power supply for several hours. There were no casualties in the attacks, the military said. REUTERS