Ukraine says G-20 summit declaration 'nothing to be proud of'

A damaged administrative building following a Russian strike in Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
KYIV - The Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Saturday the G-20's joint declaration was "nothing to be proud of", and criticised it for not mentioning Russia.

Foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko posted a screenshot of the relevant section of the joint declaration, with several pieces of the text crossed out in red and corrected with wording which reflects Ukraine's position that it is a victim of unprovoked Russian aggression.

"It is clear that the participation of the Ukrainian side (in the G-20 meeting) would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation," he wrote on Facebook.

Despite his disappointment with the overall G-20 text, Mr Nikolenko thanked Ukraine's allies for doing their part to advance Ukraine's position in the declaration.

"Ukraine is grateful to the partners who tried to include strong formulations in the text," he said. REUTERS

Leaders meeting at the G-20 summit in India. PHOTO: REUTERS
