Ukraine says forces holding out in eastern city, last bridge gone

KYIV • Ukraine said yesterday that its forces were still holding out inside Sievierodonetsk and trying to evacuate civilians, after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the devastated eastern city in a potential turning point in one of the war's bloodiest battles.

"The situation is very difficult but there is communication with the city" despite the last bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River having been destroyed, said Sievierdonetsk's Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk. "Russian troops are trying to storm the city, but the military is holding firm," he added.

Ukraine says more than 500 civilians are trapped inside a chemical factory in an industrial zone of the city where its forces have resisted weeks of Russian bombardment and assault.

Evacuations were still being carried out "every minute when there is a lull and there is a possibility of transportation", Mr Stryuk said.

Both sides claim to have inflicted huge casualties in the fighting over the city, Russia's main target in its battle for the east after it failed to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March.

Ukraine still holds Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk's twin city on higher ground on the opposite bank. But with all the bridges now cut, Ukraine forces acknowledge a risk that they could be encircled if they remain.

Russia's separatist proxies said any Ukrainian troops left behind must surrender or die.

Mr Damien Megrou, spokesman for a unit of foreign volunteers helping to defend Sievierodonetsk, said there was a risk of leaving "a large pocket of Ukrainian defenders cut off from the rest of the Ukrainian troops" - as in Mariupol, which fell in May after months of Russian siege.

The Russian army said it would establish a humanitarian corridor today to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk.

The humanitarian corridor will be in place between 8am and 8pm Moscow time today, the defence ministry said, adding that the evacuees would be transported to the city of Svatovo in the separatist-held region of Luhansk.

The battle for Sievierodonetsk - a city of barely more than 100,000 people before the war - is now the biggest fight in Ukraine as the conflict has shifted into a punishing war of attrition.

Kyiv has said it is losing a staggering 100 to 200 soldiers each day, with hundreds more wounded. In an overnight address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the battle for the eastern Donbas region as one of the most brutal in European history.

Russia gives no regular figures of its own losses but Western countries say they have been massive, as Moscow has committed the bulk of its firepower to delivering one of President Vladimir Putin's stated objectives - forcing Kyiv to cede the full territory of two eastern provinces in the Donbas region - Donetsk and Luhansk.

Momentum in Sievierodonetsk has shifted several times over the past few weeks - with Russia concentrating its overwhelming artillery power on urban districts to obliterate resistance, then sending in soldiers.

Bigger battles could lie ahead in the Ukrainian-held pocket of the Donbas, nearly all on the opposite bank of the river which Russian forces have found hard to cross.

Ukraine has, meanwhile, pleaded for the West to send more and better artillery to neutralise Russia's main advantage.

Ukraine needs 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones, among other heavy weapons, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday. Western countries have promised Nato-standard weapons - including advanced United States rockets.

But deploying them is taking time, while Ukraine is running out of ammunition for its existing Soviet-era arsenal, which is dwarfed by Russia's.

