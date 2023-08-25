Ukraine says forces flew country’s flag in occupied Crimea in ‘special operation’

KYIV - Ukraine said on Thursday its forces had flown the country’s flag in Russian-annexed Crimea during a “special operation” to mark its second wartime Independence Day, as Norway announced fighter jets for Kyiv.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea, which is recognised internationally as part of Ukraine but has been controlled by Russia since 2014, when Moscow’s forces seized the peninsula.

Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency said its special forces had landed overnight on Crimea’s western shore near the towns of Olenivka and Mayak, where they had “engaged in combat”.

“As a result, the enemy suffered losses among personnel. Enemy equipment was destroyed,” it said, adding that the “state flag flew again in the Ukrainian Crimea”.

Ukraine has launched multiple attacks on the Black Sea peninsula since the start of Moscow’s invasion, and refers to the territory as “temporarily occupied” in statements.

Kyiv said Wednesday it had destroyed a powerful Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system in that area, inflicting a “painful blow” on enemy air defences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meanwhile became the first official to confirm that Yevgeny Prigozhin and other senior members of the Wagner mercenary group had died in a Wednesday evening plane crash.

The crash, which many speculate to have been an assassination, took place exactly two months after Mr Prigozhin led his forces in a rebellion against Moscow’s top military brass.

Mr Putin offered his “sincere condolences” to the victims’ families and said while Mr Prigozhin had made “serious mistakes” in his life, he had “achieved the right results.”

‘Difficult times’

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who made a surprise Independence Day visit to Kyiv, announced his country would donate an unspecified number of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to bolster its Soviet-era air force.

Norway is the third country after Denmark and the Netherlands to pledge F-16s to Ukraine.

In Washington, the Pentagon announced it would start F-16 training for “several” Ukrainian pilots and “dozens” of maintenance personnel next month, beginning with English language lessons.

The training would normally last from five to eight months, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said, depending on the skills the pilots already possess.