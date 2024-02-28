Ukraine says 'fierce battles' under way near key town

KYIV - Ukrainian forces said on Feb 27 “fierce battles” were under way near the key town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine where Russia “is actively trying to advance”.

“Fierce battles are already taking place on the outskirts” of Ivanivske and Bogdanivka, army spokesman Ilya Yevlash said in televised comments.

Chasiv Yar is located near Bakhmut, which fell to Russian forces in May 2023.

A Russian advance in that area would ramp up the pressure on Kramatorsk, the last major city in the Donbas region still controlled by Ukraine which is coming under increasingly frequent bombardment.

“The enemy is using reserves and is trying to reinforce its troops” with assault units, Mr Yevlash said.