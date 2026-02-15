Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine says ex-minister named in corruption scandal arrested as tried to leave country

Mr German Galushchenko was one of several ministers who resigned in 2025.



PHOTO: REUTERS

KYIV - Ukraine’s NABU anti-corruption force said on Feb 15 it arrested the country’s former energy minister German Galushchenko – who resigned in 2025 during a massive corruption scandal – as he tried to cross Ukraine’s border.

“Today, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives have detained the former Minister of Energy as part of the ‘Midas’ case,” the NABU said in a statement, referring to a giant corruption scandal in the country’s energy sector that rocked Ukraine in 2025.

It did not name Mr Galushchenko in its statement, but he served as the country’s energy minister in 2025 and

resigned in November

.

“Initial investigative proceedings are ongoing, carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law and court sanctions. Details to follow,” the NABU added.

Mr Galushchenko was one of several ministers who resigned in 2025 as the NABU unveiled a massive money-laundering conspiracy in the country’s energy sector that investigators believe was

orchestrated by an ally of President Volodymyr Zelensky

.

The NABU said plotters orchestrated a US$100 million (S$126.35 million) kickback scheme to syphon off funds, triggering public anger at a time of widespread power outages caused by Russian attacks.

Investigators said Mr Galushchenko received “personal benefits” as a result.

Ukraine has long been plagued by corruption and cracking down on graft is seen as a key requirement of its bid to join the European Union. AFP

