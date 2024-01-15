Ukraine says China needed for peace process after Davos meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland - China needs to be involved in talks to end the war with Russia, Ukraine’s top representative said, after a high-level diplomatic meeting ahead of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Jan 14 it was important that Russian ally China was at the table when Kyiv convenes further meetings on its peace formula.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation in Davos this week. Asked if President Volodymyr Zelensky would meet Mr Li, Mr Yermak told a news briefing “let’s see”, adding he had not seen the Ukrainian president’s final agenda.

Mr Zelensky is due to arrive in Bern, Switzerland, on Jan 15 to meet the President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd. He is also likely to meet JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon at Davos this week, Bloomberg News reported.

Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, who attended Jan 14’s discussions, told an earlier news conference: “We must do everything to end this war.”

“China plays a significant role. We must find ways to work with China on this,” Mr Cassis said, adding that both Russia and Ukraine were not willing to make concessions.

President Vladimir Putin sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Mr Cassis said that countries that had a dialogue with Russia, such as Brazil, India and South Africa, were involved in the Davos discussions and could play an important role.

A European Union official said Ukraine’s Western partners had expressed unequivocal support for Kyiv and its peace plans, with a call on the Global South nations to make clear to Russia the importance of respecting the United Nations charter and its core principles in the interest of global security.

Global South

The role of the Global South in Ukraine’s peace formula talks has come into focus in the lead up to Davos. Many of the non-aligned countries from Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia that have largely stayed on the sidelines over Ukraine will be represented in the Swiss mountain resort.

The EU official said the Global South partners had generally expressed empathy with the fate of Ukrainians. Some highlighted the need for engaging with Russia’s concerns.

Mr Yermak said nobody had asked him about any compromise over territory during the Jan 14 meeting.