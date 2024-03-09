Ukraine says attacks by Russia kill several in south and east

KYIV - Russian shelling and strikes on Ukraine’s Kherson region killed one person and wounded several, with at least two civilians also killed in attacks on the centre and east of the country, Kyiv said on March 9.

Russia’s invasion has dragged on for more than two years, with fierce fighting in the east and regular attacks away from the front line.

Kyiv’s interior ministry said Russian shelling killed a 58-year-old woman in the southern village of Olhivka on the Dnipro river.

Officials also said a Russian air bomb fell near a residential building in the city of Kherson, wounding a child.

“Last night, the Russian army struck the city with a bomb. The shell landed near a five-storey building,” Kherson’s administration said on social media.

It published a video of a destroyed building, with a large crater outside it.

“A seven-year-old boy who suffered from the shelling is under medical supervision,” authorities said, adding that “the child’s life is not in danger.”