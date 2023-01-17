Ukraine says 25 still missing after Dnipro strike

KYIV - Ukraine said on Tuesday that 25 people were still missing after a Russian missile strike on a block of apartments that killed at least 41 people in the city of Dnipro.

Saturday’s strike was one of the deadliest attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago. The Kremlin denies that Russian troops were responsible.

“Twenty-five people are currently being sought,” the state emergency services said.

The Ukrainian presidency said the death toll from the strike had risen to 41 on Tuesday after the missile ripped open the side of the Soviet-designed housing block in the central city.

“The body of a killed child was found under the rubble on the fourth floor,” said the deputy head of the president’s office, Mr Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Emergency services said municipal workers had removed more than 9,000 tonnes of construction debris and 41 damaged cars since the rescue work began on Saturday.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych tendered his resignation on Tuesday after a public outcry over comments he made suggesting that the Russian missile that hit the apartment block in Dnipro had been shot down by Ukraine.

Mr Arestovych announced his resignation on Facebook after publicly apologising and rowing back on his comments in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian Air Force says the apartment complex was hit by a Russian Kh-22 missile, which Kyiv does not have the equipment to shoot down.

“I offer my sincere apologies to the victims and their relatives, the residents of Dnipro and everyone who was deeply hurt by my prematurely erroneous version of the reason for the Russian missile striking a residential building,” he wrote. AFP, REUTERS