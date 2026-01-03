Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine says 19 wounded in Russian strike on Kharkiv housing area

Rescuers working at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan 2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A Russian strike on Kharkiv residential buildings on January 2nd wounded 19 people, including a six-month-old baby.
  • The attack followed Russia's accusation of a Ukrainian strike on a hotel and cafe in occupied south Ukraine, killing 27.
  • President Zelensky called the Kharkiv attack "heinous," stating it exemplifies Russia's disregard for life despite global efforts.

KHARKIV, Ukraine - A Russian strike on Jan 2 on residential buildings in the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv wounded 19 people, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack came a day after

Russia accused Kyiv of a strike on a hotel and a cafe

in Ukraine’s occupied south, killing 27 people, and warned of “consequences” – but Ukraine said the attack targeted a military gathering that was closed to civilians.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synegubov said on Telegram after Russia’s attack on Jan 2 that “a total of 19 people suffered blast injuries, glass wounds, and abrasions”, adding that a six-month-old baby was among them.

AFP images from the site of the strike showed damaged multi-storey buildings, piles of smouldering rubble, and firefighters tackling the blaze.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack “heinous” and said on social media that “preliminary reports indicate two missiles struck an ordinary residential area”.

“Unfortunately, this is how the Russians treat life and people – they continue killing, despite all efforts by the world, and especially by the United States, in the diplomatic process,” he added. AFP

