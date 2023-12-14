Ukraine’s Zelensky urges European and US allies to unblock aid

OSLO - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec 13 urged allies in Europe and the US to keep backing Kyiv, as disputes in Brussels and Washington hold up new aid packages.

The Ukrainian leader also took part in talks in Oslo with the leaders of the five Nordic countries on the eve of an important EU meeting in Brussels.

“You can’t win without help,” Mr Zelensky told reporters, after talks with Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store earlier on Dec 13.

In both the US and the European Union, internal disagreements are holding up aid packages for Ukraine worth billions of dollars.

With the counter-offensive launched by Ukraine in July failing to yield the anticipated results, Mr Zelensky is trying to bolster support.

In particular, Mr Zelensky is counting on the Nordic countries to help finance Ukraine’s manufacture of Nato-compatible weapons.

After his meeting with them, he said: “What Europe can do is the same as what the Nordic countries are doing.”

Nordic support

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the five Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) say they have given around €11 billion (S$16 billion) in aid to Ukraine.

In an op-ed published on Dec 13 in the Financial Times, the five leaders said “now is not the time to tire”.

Norway announced earlier this year a civilian and military aid package of €6.8 billion to Ukraine over 2023-2027.

On Wednesday, Oslo announced it was donating just over €250 million to Ukraine as part of this package, as well as new much-needed anti-air defence weapons.

Ukraine is facing heavy Russian bombing.

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv during the early hours of Dec 13 wounded more than 50 people.