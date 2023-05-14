Ukraine’s Zelensky expected in Paris for second visit since Russian invasion

PARIS – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected in the French capital later on Sunday after his trips to Italy and Germany this weekend, diplomatic sources said.

Le Figaro said Mr Zelensky would be greeted at the Vélizy-Villacoublay airport by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Officials at the French presidential office could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.

It would be the Ukrainian leader’s second visit to France since Russia invaded his country in February 2022.

Mr Zelensky previously made a late evening stop-off in Paris in February, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. AFP, REUTERS