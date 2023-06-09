Ukraine’s new tanks are spotted in action as counteroffensive gets under way

KYIV - Ukraine’s new Nato-standard tanks and fighting vehicles are appearing in battlefield images, as military analysts said Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive is getting under way.

German-made Leopard tanks and US Bradley Fighting Vehicles pushing towards the town of Tokmak, in Ukraine’s occupied south, showed up in photographs posted by Russian military bloggers that seem genuine, according to Osint Defender, an online open-source intelligence group that said it geolocated the images and checked for any signs they had been manipulated.

“The Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun,” said Mr Ben Barry, senior fellow for land warfare at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), in an emailed comment.

“Since June 4, Ukrainian forces have been attacking along the front line. This seeks to pin Russian forces in place and probe for weaknesses.”

Ukraine is counting on the campaign to drive Russian forces from more of its territory, cementing support among its allies and heading off pressure from some other capitals for peace negotiations that would require it to give up ground.

US and European governments have provided tens of billions of dollars in weapons and training for Ukrainian troops as they prepare to take on a Russian military that has spent months digging into defensive positions.

It remains unclear whether the Ukrainian operations are the spearhead of a main attack or efforts to expose weak spots in Russian defences, according to a European official.

Ukrainian forces made some advances in the south this week, but equipment losses also have been significant, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Kyiv is widely expected to seek to cut the zone currently occupied by Russia into two, severing vital supply and communication lines for Moscow’s troops in Crimea.

“The counteroffensive won’t likely unfold as a single grand operation,” the Institute for the Study of War said on Thursday. “It will likely consist of many undertakings at numerous locations of varying size and intensity over many weeks.”

The Washington-based think-tank said the initial phase may see the highest Ukrainian losses.

At least some Russian military bloggers continued to warn that Ukraine’s advances were not being recognised by officials in Moscow.