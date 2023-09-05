Ukraine’s counteroffensive is unsuccessful on every front, says Russia’s defence chief

Ukrainian service members fire a mortar toward Russian troops in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW – Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday described Ukraine’s counteroffensive as completely unsuccessful, but said the situation in part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region that Russia controls was tense.

“Ukraine’s armed forces have not achieved their goals on any front,” the defence ministry quoted Mr Shoigu as saying.

“The most tense situation is that on the Zaporizhzhia front,” he said.

“The enemy has engaged brigades from its strategic reserve whose personnel have been trained by Western instructors.”

By taking control of parts of Ukraine, Russia has established a “land bridge” to Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula it annexed in 2014. REUTERS

