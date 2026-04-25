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Ukraine, Russia swop 193 prisoners of war each in US, UAE-facilitated exchange

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Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) react after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Ukrainian prisoners of war returning homes on April 24.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner of war swop on April 24, exchanging 193 personnel each, totalling 386 captives.
  • The United States and the United Arab Emirates facilitated this exchange, one of many over four years of war.
  • Ukrainian returnees, some injured, were overwhelmed with emotion, expressing joy at being home after years in captivity.

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KYIV/MOSCOW - Ukraine and Russia conducted a prisoner of war swop on April 24, sending back 193 captured personnel each in an exchange both sides said was facilitated by the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

“It is important that there are exchanges and that our people are returning home,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a post on Telegram.

His chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Kyrylo Budanov, and Russia’s defence ministry said the US and the UAE had assisted with the exchange.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted many prisoner swops over four years of war, exchanging thousands of captives in total.

Mr Zelensky said some of the returned captives, who included soldiers, border guards and police, had injuries, while others had faced criminal charges in Russia.

In Ukraine, returning captives streamed off buses, many draped in their country’s flag and overwhelmed with emotion.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I’m home, I was in captivity for three years... our Ukrainian sky, our trees -- this is happiness,” said Serhiy, a soldier, who gave only his first name. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.