Ukraine rolls out army reform plan as peace talks stall

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Despite an initial influx of volunteers, Ukraine's military has been significantly outmanned throughout the war since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

KYIV - Ukraine announced plans on May 1 to carry out reforms of the army this summer to address problems with infantry shortages and the discharge of the longest-serving soldiers, four years into a grinding war with Russia in which talks have stalled.

Despite an initial influx of volunteers, Ukraine's military has been significantly outmanned throughout the war since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Manpower shortages have become an even more pressing issue as enthusiasm for service has waned amid reports of poor training and support, as well as heavy-handed draft officers.

"Now, in May, all key details will be finalised. In June, the reform will begin – and the first results must already be delivered in June," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

He promised higher pay for the infantry, one of the least desirable and most dangerous roles, with troops on the front line exposed to non-stop drone attacks.

"A Ukrainian infantryman who holds the front line must feel that our state truly respects him," Mr Zelensky said.

With US-mediated peace talks stalled, Mr Zelensky has said Ukraine must be ready to fight on if a deal cannot be reached.

Military analysts estimate that more than a million people are serving in the defence of Ukraine. Conscription and military issues, including pay and length of service, are divisive in Ukrainian society and are politically sensitive.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who was named defence minister in January with a mandate to improve mobilisation and deal with draft evasion, said the changes announced on May 1 amounted to a "systemic" transformation of the army.

"We are preparing to implement the first projects under the reform: a fair-pay model, a new contract system with clear terms of service and a transparent rotation policy, new approaches to staffing our units, and more," Mr Fedorov said on Telegram.

Wages, rotations

Mr Zelensky said that under the new system, wages for non-combat positions should reach at least 30,000 hryvnias (S$869.74) a month, a one-third increase from the current rate.

"For combat positions, it should be several times higher," he added. "For Ukrainian commanders, combat sergeants and officers, pay must be dignified and significantly higher."

Special contracts for the infantry will range from 250,000 to 400,000 hryvnias, Mr Zelensky added.Introducing these changes will increase Ukraine's financial constraints as it depends on foreign aid and frequently needs to review its budget to cover expanding military needs.

Most servicemen who have joined the army since the 2022 invasion do not have fixed terms of service. Media reports have frequently emerged of troops serving for months at the same positions without rotation.

The planned changes should eventually make possible the discharge of those serving for a long time, officials said.

Mr Zelensky said he wants to see that "defined service duration terms are ensured and – starting this year – a phased discharge from service becomes possible for those who were mobilised earlier, based on clear time-based criteria".

Serhii Sternenko, a well-known military volunteer who is now a defence ministry adviser, said:

"If we manage to carry out everything the Ministry of Defence has planned, we will defeat Russia. There's no other option." REUTERS