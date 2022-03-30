Ukraine retakes Kyiv suburb and clings on to Mariupol amid siege

KYIV • Ukrainian forces recaptured a key Kyiv suburb and desperately clung on to control of the besieged city of Mariupol, as tenacious defenders blocked more gains by the Russians yesterday.

The Ukrainian troops "liberated" the hot-spot town of Irpin, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said, wresting a key gateway to Kyiv's north-west from Russian control.

AFP journalists witnessed continued heavy shelling in the area and encountered fleeing residents, who described hellish scenes of bombs raining from the sky and people killed in cold blood while trying to escape.

"We saw those cars which tried to get out on their own; they were crushed by tanks, with people inside," said 55-year-old Roman Molchanov, his voice cracking with emotion.

Western experts described the loss of Irpin as a significant setback for Russian forces, who are still trying to regroup after a failed first attempt to encircle the capital.

It is now more than a month since Russian President Vladimir Putin's tanks rolled into Ukraine, hoping to cripple or oust the democratic government in Kyiv.

Russia promised at peace talks in Istanbul yesterday to drastically scale down its military operations around Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, while Ukraine proposed neutral status, with international guarantees to protect it from attack.

Elsewhere in the fighting, Russia said it destroyed a fuel depot in western Ukraine's Rivne region.

Also, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia had degraded Ukraine's military and would respond if Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe, supplied Ukraine with planes and air defence systems.

In the southern port of Mykolaiv, a Russian rocket hit an administration building, killing three people and wounding 22, emergency services said.

The fighting since the start of the Russian invasion has already killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes, with more than three million of them fleeing abroad.