Ukraine reprimands Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko after bomb shelter audit

KYIV - Ukraine’s government reprimanded Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko on Tuesday after criticism of city officials over the state of bomb shelters following the deaths of three people locked out on the street during a Russian air raid.

The government said it had dismissed the heads of two districts under the Kyiv military administration, and two acting heads of districts.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Klitschko, a former boxer, would face any further action.

Uncertainty about his political future grew after President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised city officials over the June 1 incident, in which two women and a girl were killed by falling debris after rushing to a Kyiv shelter and finding it shut.

Mr Zelensky ordered an audit of all bomb shelters after the three deaths and said personnel changes would be made.

The audit found only 15 per cent of Kyiv’s 4,655 bomb shelters were suitable and only 44 per cent were freely accessible. REUTERS