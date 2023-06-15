Ukraine reports small advances in 'extremely fierce' fighting

KYIV - Ukraine reported incremental advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces on Wednesday in what it described as “extremely fierce” fighting.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the Ukrainian actions had “partial” success.

In the past day, Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500m in various areas near the largely devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350m in the direction of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.

“Our troops are moving in the face of extremely fierce fighting and air and artillery superiority of the enemy,” Ms Malyar said.

In later comments, Ms Malyar said Ukraine’s losses were “disproportionately” lower than those of the Russian side.

“In general, during the entire war, we had many times fewer losses,” she wrote on Telegram.

She told Ukrainian television that over the past week the number of enemy dead in the eastern “Khortytsia” section of the front was 8.73 times greater than Ukrainian losses.

The figure for the southern “Tavria” section stood at 5.3.

Russian President Vladimir Putin estimated on Tuesday that Ukraine’s human losses were 10 times higher than Russia’s since the start of Kyiv’s counteroffensive.