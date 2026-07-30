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Ukraine reports loss of F-16 aircraft, pilot safe

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July 29 - Ukraine's Air Force said on Wednesday that one of its F-16 fighter aircraft had crashed, but that the pilot was safe after ejecting.

An Air Force statement on Telegram said the aircraft was carrying out a frontline assignment to intercept Russian airborne targets when a malfunction occurred.

It said the pilot was found safe and transported to a medical institution for treatment. Experts were examining the site where the aircraft came down.

Ukraine has received U.S.-made F-16s from a number of NATO countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.