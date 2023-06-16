Ukraine reports advances in early stages of counterattack

KYIV - Ukraine’s military said on Thursday it had regained control of over 100 sq km of territory in a counteroffensive against Russian forces and Kyiv added Ukraine’s forces had advanced on key sectors of the front line.

Although tougher battles lie ahead, and the land recaptured in just over a week is a fraction of the territory Russia holds in Ukraine, the advances are Kyiv’s biggest in several months.

“We are ready to continue fighting to liberate our territory even with our bare hands,” Brigadier-General Oleksii Hromov told a media briefing.

“Over 100 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory was retaken under control”

He confirmed Russian troops that invaded in February 2022 had been forced out of seven settlements in the eastern region of Donetsk and in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The army has advanced by up to 3km near the village of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia sector and by up to 7km near a village south of Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk sector, he said.

The military said its forces had also advanced in the Donetsk region around the devastated Russian-held city of Bakhmut in the east and near the city of Vuhledar further south.

But fighting, he said, was intense.

“Our units and troops are moving forwards in the face of fierce fighting, (and) aviation and artillery superiority of the enemy,” Mr Valeryi Shershen, a spokesman for the Tavria military sector of southern Ukraine, told Ukrainian television.