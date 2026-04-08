Ukraine renews attacks on Russian energy sites - what has been hit?

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FILE PHOTO: The Druzhba oil pipeline between Hungary and Russia is seen at the Hungarian MOL Group's Danube Refinery in Szazhalombatta, Hungary, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo//File Photo

MOSCOW, April 8 - Ukraine has increased attacks on Russian energy facilities in recent weeks as peace talks have failed to make progress.

Following is a summary of the attacks and their impact:

NORSI

NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, owned by Lukoil, suspended operations on April 5 following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said.

NORSI, which is also Russia's second-largest producer of gasoline, can process 16 million metric tons of oil per year, or around 320,000 barrels per day.

KIRISHI

Russia's Kirishi oil refinery may partially restart within a month, sources say, after halted processing at the end of March following Ukrainian drone attacks that caused fires. According to sources, three of the four primary units are expected to return to operations, adding up to around 60% of the refinery's nominal primary capacity.

Last year, Kirishi produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 7.1 million tons of diesel, 6.1 million tons of fuel oil and 600,000 tons of bitumen.

UST-LUGA PROCESSING PLANT

Russian energy company Novatek <NVTK.MM> has suspended gas condensate processing and naphtha export loadings at its Ust-Luga complex after drone attacks causing a fire there, three market sources told Reuters. The Ust-Luga complex's three processing units, each with a capacity of 3 million tons a year, refine stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel oil and gasoil. In 2025, the complex processed 8.0 million tons of gas condensate, company data show.

UFA

Ukraine's military said last week it had struck Russia's Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery, over 1,400 km (870 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

It can process more than 7 million tons of oil per year.

SARATOV REFINERY

The Saratov oil refinery, controlled by Rosneft, was hit by a drone on March 21 and its crude distillation unit has been shut down since the attack, according to sources.

In 2024, the refinery processed 5.8 million metric tons of oil, accounting for 2.2% of all Russia's oil refining.

ILSKY REFINERY

A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia on February 17 as a result of drone attacks. The blaze was fully extinguished by the next day, according to regional officials.

The Ilsky refinery, with an annual processing capacity of 6.6 million tons of oil, is export-oriented.

VOLGOGRAD REFINERY

The Volgograd refinery, owned by Lukoil, was completely shut down on February 11 as a result of drone attacks, according to sources. The drones hit, among other facilities, the primary oil processing unit CDU-1 whose capacity of 18,600 tons per day accounts for around 40% of the refinery's total. In 2024, the Volgograd refinery processed 13.7 million tons of oil.

UKHTA REFINERY

A fire broke out on February 12 at the Ukhta refinery, owned by Lukoil, following a drone attack, according to regional officials.

According to sources, the primary oil processing unit CDU-1 caught fire. The unit has a capacity of about 6,000 tons per day, or approximately one-third of the refinery's total.

In 2025, the Ukhta refinery in northern Russia processed around 3 million tons of oil.

AFIPSKY REFINERY

A fire occurred at the Afipsky refinery in southern Russia on January 21 as a result of drone attacks, according to regional officials.

The refinery is mostly focused on exports. It processed 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil, or 144,000 barrels per day, in 2024.

PORTS AND TANKERS

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had attacked facilities at the maritime transhipment complex in the port of Novorossiysk overnight, damaging a mooring point for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and causing four oil product reservoirs to catch fire.

Kazakhstan said CPC oil exports via the Black Sea were stable after Russia reported the attack. U.S. oil major Chevron said on Tuesday crude oil exports from the vast Tengiz field had been uninterrupted.

Ukrainian drones sparked a fire at Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal on Monday.

A portion of an oil pipeline at Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk has been damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack, local governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

Primorsk, one of Russia's largest export gateways, which can handle 1 million barrels per day, lost at least 40% of its storage facilities in Ukrainian drone attacks last month. REUTERS