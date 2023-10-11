Ukraine receives $1.15 billion grant from US under World Bank program

KYIV - Ukraine received a $1.15 billion grant from the United States on Wednesday as part of the PEACE in Ukraine program, the Ukrainian finance ministry said.

The PEACE (Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance) in Ukraine project has been the World Bank's flagship financing instrument for Kyiv during Russia's war on Ukraine.

"In 2023, Ukraine has already received $10.9 billion in direct budget support from the United States in the form of grants," the finance ministry said. REUTERS

