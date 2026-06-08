Ukraine recaptures more than 600sq km of territory in 2026, its military chief says

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In May alone, Ukraine recaptured 100sq km more of territory than it lost, Ukraine’s top military commander General Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

KYIV – Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 600sq km of territory so far in 2026, Ukraine’s top military commander General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on June 8, the latest sign of shifting momentum after years of slow but relentless Russian gains.

In May alone, Ukraine recaptured 100sq km more of territory than it lost, Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app.

Syrskyi did not specify where the gains took place, saying only that in certain areas of the 1,200km frontline, Ukrainian forces continued to maintain the initiative.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also said in May that Ukraine had recaptured around 600sq km in 2026.

Reuters was not able to verify the assertions.

Independently determining lines of territorial control in Ukraine is difficult because of drone warfare that has created a wide no-man’s land “kill zone” along the front.

But independent groups that map the battlefield have also reported Russia’s total advances slowing or reversing in recent months, for the first time since a failed Ukrainian counter-offensive in 2023.

Syrskyi said Russian forces were still trying to advance in the country’s east and south, noting that the number of daily battlefield clashes has substantially increased and describing the frontline situation as “difficult and dynamic”.

The area around the embattled eastern city of Pokrovsk, which Russia has been trying to capture fully since mid-2024, was among the most intense places of fighting, he said.

DeepState, an independent Ukrainian battlefield map, has shown Pokrovsk as fully held by Russia for weeks.

Russia claimed to have captured it last December.

Syrskyi also singled out the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole areas in the south-east and south where the heaviest fighting was taking place.

In the initial months after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian forces recaptured swathes of territory in a series of counterstrikes.

But a major Ukrainian counter-offensive failed in 2023, and Moscow has since been making grinding gains.

Ukraine made a push earlier in 2026 in the south and south-east, which analysts have said helped to disrupt Moscow’s spring offensive and its efforts around Pokrovsk. REUTERS