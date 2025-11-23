Ukraine raises death toll from Ternopil missile strike to 34

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Candles burn at a makeshift memorial in front of an apartment building that was hit yesterday by a Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Ternopil, Ukraine, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

KYIV - Ukrainian authorities on Sunday said 34 people were killed in last week's Russian attack on the western city of Ternopil, the deadliest Russian missile strike on civilians in 2025.

A Russian missile hit an apartment building in Ternopil on Tuesday on the eve of the emergence of the U.S. peace plan to end the Ukraine war.

European, Ukrainian and U.S. officials gathered in Geneva on Sunday to discuss the draft plan to end the war.

Taras Pastukh, deputy head of the Ternopil military administration, told national television that 33 victims had been identified, including six children. The body of one person, presumed to be a man, was still being examined. The search and rescue operation was complete, he said.

More than 90 people were injured.

The Ukrainian military previously stated that the residential building was hit by a Russian missile launched from a strategic bomber. REUTERS