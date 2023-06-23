Ukraine progresses on reforms to unlock membership talks, EU says

BRUSSELS - Senior EU officials said on Thursday that Ukraine is making progress on political reforms to open the way for European Union membership talks but still needs to progress in five important areas.

The assessment, by the EU’s executive body, the European Commission, offered Kyiv hope that it could achieve its aim of getting the green light for membership talks in December even as it fights to repel Russia’s invasion.

But it also made clear that Ukraine has a way to go just to complete the seven steps that the EU outlined last year when it granted Kyiv the status of a candidate for membership.

“They are on track, they are working hard. After all, the country is under attack,” said Mr Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for relations with the EU’s neighbours. “Compared to that, I think that they are delivering.”

In an update for the EU’s member countries, Mr Varhelyi said Kyiv had completed two of the seven steps, as reported by Reuters on Monday - reform of two judicial bodies and the adoption of media legislation in line with EU standards.

He said Ukraine had made progress but had more work to do on constitutional court reform, on measures to fight corruption, money laundering and to curb the influence of oligarchs, and on the treatment of minorities.

He also stressed the European Commission would look at a broader range of factors in a full report in October on Ukraine’s suitability for membership talks.

“We are just in the middle of the work so it’s too early to tell you where they are going to be,” he told reporters, after presenting his assessment to European affairs ministers from the bloc’s 27 member countries in Stockholm.

Ms Jessika Roswall, Sweden’s European affairs minister, said Ukraine’s reform efforts had been “impressive” in the face of “extraordinary circumstances”.

“Ukraine has taken substantial steps forward,” she said.

Ms Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European integration, said the assessment held no surprises.

She told Ukrainian TV the government would now focus on the steps necessary to get a positive verdict in October and it was cautiously optimistic that it would achieve one.