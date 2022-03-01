Ukraine presses EU for 'immediate' membership

KYIV/WASHINGTON • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday urged the European Union to grant his country "immediate" membership, as Russia's assault against the pro-Western country went into its fifth day.

"We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure," the 44-year-old leader said in a new video address.

"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible."

Mr Zelensky's call came after the EU's chief executive expressed unequivocal support for Ukraine becoming a member of the bloc, calling the country now under attack from Russia "one of us".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her comments on Sunday to Euronews in an interview hours after the 27-nation bloc decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war.

A source told Reuters the bloc would send €450 million (S$685 million) of weaponry to Ukraine.

"Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in," Dr von der Leyen told Euronews.

Across the Atlantic, the United States last Saturday also upped its ongoing military assistance to Ukraine, authorising up to US$350 million (S$475.5 million) to help bolster Ukraine's defences, funding that will include "further lethal defensive assistance".

Ukraine, a democratic nation of 44 million people, won independence from Moscow in 1991 at the fall of the Soviet Union and has pushed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Western military alliance and the EU, goals Russia vehemently opposes.

EU defence ministers were set to meet virtually yesterday to coordinate their assistance for Ukraine.

"We will discuss further urgent needs and coordinate our assistance, with help of the clearing house managed by the EU military staff," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the EU announced it would tighten sanctions on Russia, ban Russian state-owned television network Russia Today and news agency Sputnik, and fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion.