Ukraine presses EU for 'immediate' membership

KYIV/WASHINGTON • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday urged the European Union to grant his country "immediate" membership, as Russia's assault against the pro-Western country went into its fifth day.
"We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure," the 44-year-old leader said in a new video address.
"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible."
Mr Zelensky's call came after the EU's chief executive expressed unequivocal support for Ukraine becoming a member of the bloc, calling the country now under attack from Russia "one of us".
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her comments on Sunday to Euronews in an interview hours after the 27-nation bloc decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war.
A source told Reuters the bloc would send €450 million (S$685 million) of weaponry to Ukraine.
"Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in," Dr von der Leyen told Euronews.
Across the Atlantic, the United States last Saturday also upped its ongoing military assistance to Ukraine, authorising up to US$350 million (S$475.5 million) to help bolster Ukraine's defences, funding that will include "further lethal defensive assistance".
Ukraine, a democratic nation of 44 million people, won independence from Moscow in 1991 at the fall of the Soviet Union and has pushed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Western military alliance and the EU, goals Russia vehemently opposes.
EU defence ministers were set to meet virtually yesterday to coordinate their assistance for Ukraine.
"We will discuss further urgent needs and coordinate our assistance, with help of the clearing house managed by the EU military staff," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.
On Sunday, the EU announced it would tighten sanctions on Russia, ban Russian state-owned television network Russia Today and news agency Sputnik, and fund weapons for Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion.
Mr Zelensky said 16 children had died during the first four days of Moscow's assault and another 45 were wounded, as he hailed "Ukrainian heroes".
The United Nations' human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said yesterday that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, had been killed but warned the real numbers were probably far higher.
Mr Zelensky claimed that more than 4,500 Russian soldiers had already lost their lives during the Kremlin's assault. Russia has admitted to deaths and casualties but given no toll.
Meanwhile, the EU is preparing to grant Ukrainians who flee the war the right to stay and work in the bloc for up to three years, senior EU and French officials said.
At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, they said.
EU members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary have land borders with Ukraine.
"It is our duty to take in those who flee war," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France 2 TV yesterday, saying EU interior ministers had on Sunday tasked the European Commission with preparing draft proposals to grant them protection.
Ministers will meet again on Thursday to agree on the details.
The EU temporary protection directive, drawn up after the 1990s war in the Balkans but not used so far, provides for the same level of protection for one to three years in all EU states, including a residence permit, access to employment, social welfare and medical treatment.
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said most ministers had brought their support to the move on Sunday, with just some questioning if now was the time to do it or if it was best to wait a bit.
The issue, she said, concerns all of the EU. "We already see a lot of Ukrainians leaving the countries of first entry and going to other member states, especially those that have a big Ukrainian population already," she told a news conference on Sunday. "Poland is one of them but also Italy, Portugal, Spain, Germany, the Czech Republic."
"All EU member states are prepared to accept refugees from Ukraine," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.
"This is a strong response by Europe to the terrible suffering that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin inflicts with his criminal war of aggression: Together, we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."
Citing UN estimates, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said four million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country as refugees.
With men of conscription age prevented from leaving Ukraine, mostly women and children are arriving at the border in eastern Poland, Slovakia and Hungary and in northern and north-eastern Romania.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS