Seven killed, 90 wounded after Russian missile strikes theatre, university in Ukraine's Chernihiv

The governor of the Chernihiv region, Mr Vyacheslav Chaus, earlier said that the centre of the city was probably struck with a ballistic missile. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Russian army hit the central square of the northern Chernihiv city including a theatre and a university. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

KYIV – Seven people including a 6-year-old child were killed with at least 90 wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, Ukraine’s interior ministry said on Saturday.

People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place, the ministry said, adding 12 of the wounded were children and 10 were police officers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that the Russian army had hit the central square of Chernihiv including a theatre and a university, warning that there were victims.

Chernihiv, a city of leafy boulevards and centuries-old churches, lies some 150km north of Kyiv towards the border with Belarus.

“A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv,” Mr Zelensky, on a working visit to Sweden, said on Telegram.

“A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded.”

He posted a video from the scene that showed debris around a large Soviet-era building, with parked cars around it that were partially destroyed, with smashed roofs and windows blown out.

The governor of the Chernihiv region, Mr Vyacheslav Chaus, earlier said that the centre of the city was probably struck with a ballistic missile and called on people to “stay in hiding places”.

A video clip showing a woman posing for a photo moments before the theatre was struck has gone viral on social media.

Kyiv’s air force said early on Saturday the Ukrainian military had shot down 15 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Moscow in an overnight strike.

Russian forces marched through Chernihiv when they invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, from several directions, including from Belarus.

They were then pushed back by Ukrainian forces.

Since Moscow’s forces were repelled from the area, northern Ukraine has been largely spared the fierce fighting that has raged in the east and south. REUTERS, AFP

