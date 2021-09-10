Ukraine president says war with Russia is a worst-case possibility

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said relations with the United States were better than before but Ukraine had not received a clear position on whether it could join the Nato military alliance.
  • Published
    36 min ago

KYIV (REUTERS) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday (Sept 10) said all-out war with Russia was a possibility, adding that he wanted to have a substantive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think there can be," Zelenskiy said when asked if there was a real possibility of all out-war with Russia, speaking at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) summit. "This is the worst thing that there can be, but unfortunately there is such a possibility," he added, speaking in Ukrainian.

This story is developing.

