Ukraine, Poland summon envoys after call for Kyiv to show more appreciation for war support

KYIV - Ukraine and Poland called in the ambassadors from each other’s countries on Tuesday as a dispute escalated after a foreign policy adviser to Poland’s president said Kyiv should show more appreciation for Warsaw’s support in its war with Russia.

The adviser, Mr Marcin Przydacz, also said the Polish government must defend the interests of the country’s farmers - a reference to a ban on imports of Ukrainian commodities which will expire next month.

Kyiv and Warsaw have been firm allies throughout the conflict that erupted with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But the exchanges reflected contentious issues.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said the Polish ambassador was told in the meeting that statements about Ukraine’s alleged ungratefulness for Poland’s help were “untrue and unacceptable”.

“We are convinced that Ukrainian-Polish friendship is much deeper than political expediency. Politics should not call into question the mutual understanding and strength of relations between our peoples,” a Ukrainian statement said.

Poland also called in the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw in response to the “comments of representatives of Ukrainian authorities”, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The tweet did not specify what comments it referred to.

Polish media had on Monday quoted Mr Przydacz as speaking about the possible extension of Poland’s import ban on Ukrainian agricultural produce.

“What is most important today is to defend the interest of the Polish farmer,” Mr Przydacz was quoted as saying.

He also said: “I think it would be worthwhile for (Kyiv) to start appreciating what role Poland has played for Ukraine over past months and years.”