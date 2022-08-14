Ukraine nuclear plant stand-off stirs Chernobyl memories

He died in 2014 from bladder cancer - perhaps a result of radiation, she thinks. Now she mourns his loss in the Ukrainian village of Vyschetarasivka, across the river from the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant.

Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of shelling near the facility. Rockets have struck a radioactive waste storage area and monitors warn of a "grave" crisis with potential for catastrophic fallout.

Across a 14km stretch of the Dnipro River, the station's hulking silhouette is clearly visible from the village where Ms Rudenko handles paperwork proving her partner's fateful role in history's greatest nuclear calamity.

"We could have the same fate as the people of Chernobyl," the 63-year-old told AFP.

"There's nothing good in what's going on, and we don't know how it will end."

In 'the zone'

Ukraine remains deeply scarred by the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe, when a Soviet-era reactor exploded and streamed radiation into the atmosphere in the country's north.

Russia captured the site when it began its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, stirring safety fears, but it was abandoned within weeks when Moscow failed to take Kyiv.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was also occupied in the early days of the war but it has remained in Russian hands ever since.

Ukraine says enemy troops are launching attacks from the facility - Europe's largest - and its own military cannot return fire.

The escalating situation brings dark echoes from the past for those with close links to Chernobyl.

Ms Rudenko's husband Viktor worked as one of the 600,000 "liquidators" tasked with painstakingly decontaminating the "Chernobyl exclusion zone" where high radiation levels forced civilian evacuations.