Ukraine names new top military commander after protests and leadership rift

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KYIV, July 21 - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday named a young general, Mykhailo Drapatyi, as the commander in chief of Ukraine's military, the biggest shake up of country's military leadership as the war with Russia is in its fifth year.

Zelenskiy replaced former Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, 60, with Drapatyi, 43, a respected and experienced commander who led the country's land forces from 2024 to 2025.

The change follows days of street protests sparked by a surprise governmental reshuffle that ousted the popular defence minister. It also reflects tensions between Ukrainians who see the use of technology as key to winning the war and an old guard with a traditional approach.

Zelenskiy last week dismissed tech-savvy reformist Mykhailo Fedorov, 35, who led an effort to advance drone innovation and had clashed with Syrskyi, accusing him of sabotaging his work.

Drapatyi was supported by some of the protesters who rallied outside Zelenskiy's office for several days demanding Fedorov be brought back and Syrskyi removed.

"The operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are ongoing and must continue steadily. Ukraine's plan for long-range sanctions and our program of middle-range strikes will be carried out with absolute precision," Zelenskiy said.

The reshuffle came as Ukraine seeks to gain the upper hand in the war by heavily striking Russia's energy sector - its main source of budget revenue - and logistics. Fedorov's dismissal stirred concerns among military analysts that Ukraine's recent battlefield momentum could be lost.

"I will work responsibly, with full focus, and with respect for the people who are defending our country today," Drapatyi said on Facebook.

Syrskyi played a key role in Kyiv's defence in the early days of the war and has been in his top post since early 2024.

But he has also faced harsh criticism for a rigid command style which some service members have said results in high troop losses.

Zelenskiy did not mention any new post for Syrskyi, saying he discussed with the four-star-general his future service.

He also said that he had offered Fedorov - who previously said he only wants his former job back - a "decent post" to oversee the technological component of the state. REUTERS