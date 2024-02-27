Ukraine names new head of anti-corruption watchdog

KYIV - Ukraine on Tuesday approved the new head of a state watchdog responsible for crafting anti-corruption policy, officials said.

Fighting graft is a top priority for Ukraine as it seeks membership in the European Union, and authorities have stepped up their crackdown during the war with Russia.

Viktor Pavluschyk, a former investigator, will serve a four-year term heading the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) after winning an internationally supervised recruitment competition.

NACP formulates Ukraine's anti-corruption agenda and monitors public servants for illicit gains, working closely with Kyiv's anti-graft law enforcement agencies.

During Moscow's two-year-old invasion it has also helped track international companies' ties to Russia.

Pavluschyk previously served as a senior detective at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and in Kyiv's domestic security service, the SBU. REUTERS

