Ukraine mourns 'Da Vinci' war hero killed in battle for Bakhmut

KYIV - Thousands of mourners, including Ukraine’s armed forces chief, knelt on Kyiv’s main square on Friday at the funeral of a war hero nicknamed “Da Vinci”, who was killed by Russians in the battle for Bakhmut.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also made a surprise appearance at the ceremony, and thousands of mourners marched through central Kyiv to pay final respects on Independence Square, known as the Maidan.

While the funeral showed Ukraine’s efforts to honour its war dead, it also underscored the heavy impact of the Russian invasion and the long-running battle for the eastern town of Bakhmut.

Ukraine has not revealed the scale of its military losses during the war.

Dmytro Kotsiubailo was a 27-year-old volunteer fighter with the call sign “Da Vinci” who led a battalion called the Da Vinci Wolves.

He took up arms after joining Right Sector ultra-nationalists in 2014 and began fighting Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Mr Zelensky announced his death in a video address on Tuesday.

Mr Zelensky awarded Kotsiubailo the Hero of Ukraine decoration, the country’s highest honour, in December 2021.

He was the country’s youngest “hero”.

‘Hard path to victory’

In a rare public sighting, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny came to kneel beside the coffin on the central square.

“The path to our victory is very hard. And the price for this victory is the lives of our warriors, the best citizens of Ukraine, who have stood in the defence of the country with weapons in their hands,” General Zaluzhny said in a speech.

“You should be sure that we won’t just avenge you. We will definitely win victory. Sleep peacefully, my friend.”

Flags with the emblem of Kotsiubailo’s battalion – three snarling wolves – fluttered around the coffin.

Mr Zelensky brought Finland’s Marin to the packed religious service at Saint Michael’s Golden Domed Cathedral.