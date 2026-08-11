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Ukraine, Moldova consider shipping grain by rail through Moldova, sources say

KYIV/CHISINAU, Aug 10 - Ukraine is considering shipping grain by rail through Moldova as a more secure export option than by sea and has asked authorities in Chisinau for a low freight tariff, sources in both countries said on Monday.

Exports from Ukrainian ports by way of the Black Sea, including a "security corridor" taking them to Romania, have run up against increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian shipping and port infrastructure in recent months.

Sources in Ukraine and Moldova have said that Kyiv would like to transport its grain via Moldova to the Romanian port of Constanța with a 50% discount of the nominal rate.

"We are currently gathering information on potential volumes from interested shippers. The information-gathering process has not yet been completed," a senior Ukrainian industry official told Reuters.

A source with Moldovan Railways said Ukraine had sought the 50% discount during discussions. Moldova, he said, had countered with a proposal for Ukraine to provide guarantees of volumes of Ukrainian grain to be transported.

"At this time, the two sides are discussing a time frame and volumes of transit of Ukrainian grain through Moldova to the (Romanian) port of Constanta," the source said.

The former head of Moldovan Railways, Oleg Tofilat, told Reuters that a transit rail corridor through Moldova could carry 4.5 million metric tons annually.

Ukrainian estimates say that a working corridor could provide for 10% of the country's exports. Moldova had already provided rail transport for Ukrainian grain in 2022-2023.

Moldova's Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister, Vladimir Bolea, visited Ukraine's adjacent Odesa Region on Monday and discussed improved rail links and expanded transit with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykola Kalashnyk.

The need for a rail route has arisen in connection with Russian attacks on the Odesa port hub.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi told Reuters earlier on Monday that the ministry had lowered its grain export forecast for the 2026–27 season to 38 million–40 million metric tons from the previously expected 43 million tons, due to Russian attacks on ports.

APK-Inform analysts on Monday also cut their export forecast by 8.6% to 39.4 million tons due to the export disruptions.

The lower grain export forecast underscores the damage the attacks are inflicting on a country that ships more than 90% of its grain exports through seaports. Agricultural products account for the largest share of Ukraine's overall exports.

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said on Monday that his country should not lose the opportunity to earn millions of euros in transit revenue from Ukrainian grain cargos. He dismissed suggestions by Moldovan farm groups that the price of Ukrainian grain would undercut their own produce.

"Let's not look for enemies in places where there are none," he told Moldovan television. REUTERS