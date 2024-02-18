Ukraine military says it repelled Russian offensive on southern front

Ukrainian soldiers taking part in tank drills amid Russian attacks in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, on Jan 11. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 04:56 PM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 04:28 PM

KYIV – Ukraine’s army repelled a Russian offensive on the southern front following its withdrawal from the devastated eastern town of Avdiivka, the military said on Feb 18.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s army chief, said Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from Avdiivka to avoid encirclement following months of fierce Russian attacks, Moscow’s biggest advance since its troops captured the city of Bakhmut last May.

“Defence forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector defeated yesterday’s Russian offensive,” the Ukrainian military said on the Telegram messaging app.

It said 18 armoured vehicles, including three tanks, were destroyed and that the Russians “retreated to their previous positions”.

So far, there has been no comment from the Russian side.

The southern Zaporizhzhia direction became the main focus of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the summer of 2023, although there were no significant breakthroughs and only a few settlements were liberated. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ukrainian troops withdraw from Avdiivka as ammunition shortage bites
Avdiivka capture shows ‘cost’ of Congress inaction on Ukraine: White House

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top