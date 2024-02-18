Ukraine military says it repelled Russian offensive on southern front

KYIV – Ukraine’s army repelled a Russian offensive on the southern front following its withdrawal from the devastated eastern town of Avdiivka, the military said on Feb 18.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s army chief, said Ukrainian soldiers withdrew from Avdiivka to avoid encirclement following months of fierce Russian attacks, Moscow’s biggest advance since its troops captured the city of Bakhmut last May.

“Defence forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector defeated yesterday’s Russian offensive,” the Ukrainian military said on the Telegram messaging app.

It said 18 armoured vehicles, including three tanks, were destroyed and that the Russians “retreated to their previous positions”.

So far, there has been no comment from the Russian side.

The southern Zaporizhzhia direction became the main focus of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the summer of 2023, although there were no significant breakthroughs and only a few settlements were liberated. REUTERS