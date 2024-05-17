Ukraine military says it downs all 20 drones launched by Russia

KYIV - Ukrainian forces shot down all 20 drones Russia dispatched in an overnight attack, the Ukrainian military said on Friday.

The drones were shotdown over the regions of Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Mykolaiv.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Kharkiv region this spring, intensifying the aerial attacks and mounting a new offensive in the border areas forcing Kyiv's outnumbered troops to try to hold the line on a new front.

Kharkiv city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported four explosions during the attack, writing on the Telegram messaging app that one of the strikes caused a fire.

The attack damaged five buildings, one of them belonging to the district administration, Kharkiv's regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram.

Three drones were shot down over the Poltava region with no casualties or infrastructure damages, its regional governor, Filip Pronin, said.

Also on Telegram, Mykolaiv's regional governor, Vitaliy Kim, said there had been no casualties after the overnight attacks. REUTERS