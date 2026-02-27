Straitstimes.com header logo

Ukraine may form joint ventures with allies to boost defences against ballistic missiles

Police officers inspect the site of a building hit by a Russian ballistic missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 24, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

KYIV – Ukraine is considering forming consortia with its allies to build

air defences capable of downing ballistic missiles

and overcome a critical deficit of munitions for US-made Patriot systems, its Defence Minister said.

Patriot systems have been an important part of Ukraine’s efforts to defend its skies against Russian ballistic missiles, which fly faster than the speed of sound and cannot be intercepted by Ukraine’s other air defence systems.

Stocks of the Patriot system’s PAC-3 missiles have been running “critically” low, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

“Ukraine has significant potential to independently produce counter-ballistic systems and missiles,” Mr Fedorov told reporters this week, adding that air defences had been his main focus since he took office in mid-January.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly criticised delays by Ukraine’s allies in providing Patriot missiles and other air defences since Russia’s 2022 invasion, and said that at one point in January several systems had run out of ammunition.

Mr Fedorov said he had discussed the idea of creating joint air defence ventures with Mr Zelensky. Reuters could not determine whether discussions have already taken place with allies or which of its allies Kyiv has in mind.

“This requires a dedicated project – the mathematics is complex and requires time. But Ukraine must develop its own capabilities,” Mr Fedorov said. REUTERS

