Ukraine makes ‘tactically significant’ progress in the counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine - After months of inching through minefields, villages and open steppes in gruelling combat, Ukrainian forces are making somewhat bigger advances along two major lines of attack, according to analysts, Ukrainian officials and Russian military bloggers.

The amount of territory seized, 16km to 19km on both vectors of attack, while relatively small, is important in that it is compelling Russia to divert forces from other parts of the front line, military analysts say.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think-tank, called the advances “tactically significant,” saying Moscow’s redeployment “will likely further weaken Russian defensive lines in aggregate,” creating “opportunities for any Ukrainian breakthrough to be potentially decisive.”

The Ukrainian military launched the counteroffensive this summer amid high hopes of duplicating its stunning sweep through the Kharkiv region last September.

But those hopes were dashed amid heavy losses, causing commanders to change strategy from head-on assaults to a war of attrition, content to make steady, small gains while conserving resources and degrading those of the Russians.

Explosions echoed on Saturday as the Russian military said it had shot down two Ukrainian missiles targeting the Kerch Strait bridge, a vital Russian link to the occupied Crimean Peninsula that Kyiv has vowed to keep attacking until it is unusable.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian forces attacked the bridge with two S-200 surface-to-air missiles with a range of just over 300km.

Mr Sergei Aksyonov, the top Russian-installed official in Crimea, said the bridge was not damaged.

The Russian accounts could not be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment.