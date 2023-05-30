Ukraine launches biggest drone attack on Moscow as Russia pummels Kyiv

MOSCOW – Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks on Moscow on Tuesday, bringing the 15-month war in Ukraine to the heart of the Russian capital.

Drone attacks deep inside Russia have intensified in recent weeks, with strikes on oil pipeline installations and even the Kremlin earlier in May that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised, in the early morning attack. Moscow’s airports remained open. No deaths were reported.

Residents in south-western Moscow said they heard loud bangs, followed by the smell of petrol. Some filmed a drone being shot down and a plume of smoke rising over the Moscow skyline.

“This morning, the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on premises in the city of Moscow,” Russia’s defence ministry said. “Eight unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the attack. All enemy drones were hit.”

The ministry said special electronic counter-drone technology was used to divert three of the Ukrainian drones, while five more were shot down, including by Pantsir missile systems that help defend Moscow.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attack.

Kyiv denied that it was behind the drone raid on the Kremlin earlier in May, though The New York Times reported that US intelligence believes Ukraine was behind that attack.

More than 15 months into one of the deadliest wars in Europe since World War II, there is little sign of peace, and Moscow has repeatedly warned that the West is escalating the war by supplying Kyiv with so much weaponry.

It was unclear how Russian President Vladimir Putin will react to the attack on Moscow, which brings the war in Ukraine to the capital of the world’s biggest nuclear power.

So far, Mr Putin has been successful in keeping the war in Ukraine far from Moscow, where life has continued relatively normally despite the biggest crisis in Russia’s ties with the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Russian lawmaker Maxim Ivanov said Tuesday’s drone attack was the most serious assault on Moscow since Nazi attacks during World War II, and no citizen could now avoid what he called “the new reality”.

“You will either defeat the enemy as a single fist with our Motherland, or the indelible shame of cowardice, collaboration and betrayal will engulf your family,” he said.